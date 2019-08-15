Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019; Sturm Ruger & Co Has 1.88 Sentiment

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 90 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 48 decreased and sold their holdings in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 13.03 million shares, down from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sturm Ruger & Co Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 34 Increased: 60 New Position: 30.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $8.05 translates into 1.03% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 131,811 shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, makes, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. The company has market cap of $741.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Firearms and Castings. It has a 18.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as makes and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 158,397 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) has risen 5.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q Net $14.3M; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO STEPHAN STURM SAYS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 1.6% of Sturm Ruger; 01/05/2018 – Some groups are threatening to withhold votes for a Sturm Ruger director because they claim her presence on the board makes the gun maker too close to the National Rifle Association; 01/05/2018 – Gun safety activists prepare to put their power behind shareholder voting at Sturm Ruger; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Seeks to Assure Holders Amid Gun Backlash

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. for 45,424 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 66,645 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 207,923 shares. The Switzerland-based Starr International Co Inc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 397,164 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,622 activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider Alala Joseph B III bought $23,622.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $129.85 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.