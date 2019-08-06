Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019; IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS (IMNPQ) Shorts Increased By 27.22%

IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) had an increase of 27.22% in short interest. IMNPQ’s SI was 61,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.22% from 48,500 shares previously. With 786,800 avg volume, 0 days are for IMMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)’s short sellers to cover IMNPQ’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.18% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0045. About 1.02M shares traded or 164.87% up from the average. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $9.32 translates into 0.89% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.32. About 144,593 shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. $23,622 worth of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was bought by Alala Joseph B III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Ancora Advsr Ltd Co holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs has 0.11% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Punch Associate Inv Management reported 386,045 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 66,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 567 shares. Kemper Corporation accumulated 228,737 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) or 14,930 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 40,000 shares. Ajo Lp has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 143 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 245,380 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) or 85,274 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA).

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $150.01 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

