Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019; Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY)’s Sentiment Is 1.47

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $9.53 translates into 0.87% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 65,769 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund (CHY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 25 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 17 sold and reduced stock positions in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 7.65 million shares, down from 7.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

More notable recent Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calamos Closed-End Funds (NASDAQ: CHI, CHY, CSQ, CGO, CHW and CCD) Announce Monthly Distributions, Notification of Sources of Distribution – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund declares $0.085 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks Thatâ€™ll Keep You From Drowning in Retirement – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Calamos Convertible And High Income Fund: Steer Clear Of This 9% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Jul 16, 2019 – NEXT Financial Group, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term US Treasury – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund for 315,923 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc owns 209,760 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shaker Financial Services Llc has 0.82% invested in the company for 148,571 shares. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 11,200 shares.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 120,861 shares traded. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $834.04 million. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 10.92 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,622 activity. $23,622 worth of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was bought by Alala Joseph B III on Thursday, June 13.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $153.39 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 29,412 shares. Punch & Assocs Mngmt holds 386,045 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 14 shares. Ares Ltd Liability accumulated 13,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Carroll Financial Assocs owns 140,945 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 319,216 shares stake. Hudock Group Limited Liability Company reported 750 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 22,174 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Oppenheimer invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Morgan Stanley reported 61,007 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com owns 14,930 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capitala Group Announces Portfolio Exits Nasdaq:CPTA – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Gains 2.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moody’s (MCO) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Ups Cost View – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 8th – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.