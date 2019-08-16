Capitala Finance (CPTA) to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019; Adirondack Research & Management Trimmed Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Holding By $621,600

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 14,800 shares as Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC)’s stock declined 11.61%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 68,653 shares with $2.93 million value, down from 83,453 last quarter. Stewart Information Svcs Cor now has $846.04M valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 63,089 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/04/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes Experienced Sales Director to Support Growth in Eastern Region

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Capitala Finance Corp’s current price of $8.05 translates into 1.03% yield. Capitala Finance Corp’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $8.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Commerce reported 46,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 22,174 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Asset Mgmt owns 183,853 shares. Virtu Fincl has 0.01% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 59,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 319,216 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 50,000 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P holds 0% or 66,101 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 1,500 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Moreover, Punch Invest Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 750 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 567 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 0.11% or 140,945 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,622 activity. 2,576 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) shares with value of $23,622 were bought by Alala Joseph B III.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $129.85 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

