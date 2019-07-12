Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Kensico Capital Management Lowered Tableau Software (DATA) Position

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 77,800 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock declined 3.73%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 1.95 million shares with $248.23 million value, down from 2.03M last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $15.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $174.17. About 1.93M shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 13.64% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. CPTA’s profit would be $4.02M giving it 9.75 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Capitala Finance Corp.’s analysts see -3.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 101,579 shares traded. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 5.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 500 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp has 0.95% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 285,138 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 46,824 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 282,030 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 136,805 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd stated it has 660 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Syntal Capital Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.27% or 4,641 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl invested in 0% or 7,943 shares. Products Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 75,020 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 2,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guardian Communication holds 0.06% or 36,616 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 25,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,200 were reported by Numerixs Invest. First Mercantile Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $23,622 activity. Alala Joseph B III also bought $23,622 worth of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) on Thursday, June 13.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $156.93 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Capitala Finance Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.23 million shares or 8.31% less from 2.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch Assoc Inv stated it has 386,045 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Kemper invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Bridgeway Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 245,380 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Stephens Inc Ar invested in 59,479 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virtu Fin Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Pennsylvania-based Ajo L P has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 66,101 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 319,216 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer & stated it has 46,476 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 79,816 shares in its portfolio. 14,930 were reported by Acadian Asset Management Ltd.