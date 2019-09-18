Capital World Investors Upped Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $34.50 Million; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Position in Bce (BCE) Has Boosted by $721,125

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 71,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29B, up from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $525.59. About 330,874 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 16,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 736,491 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.50M, up from 720,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 564,307 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 2.53 million shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $433.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,352 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 25,470 shares to 963,460 shares, valued at $56.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,099 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).