Capital World Investors Upped Its Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $12.60 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Stake by $4.93 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 246,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 567,923 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86M, down from 814,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 21.17 million shares traded or 62.73% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays

Capital World Investors increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3.78M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.66M, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 13/04/2018 – GE – AFTER ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY-REPORTED REVENUES, EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONT OPS DECREASED BY $220 MLN & $1,182 MLN FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2016; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – General Electric is reportedly considering either an IPO or some sort of hybrid deal for its GE Transportation unit; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to Buy Revenue-Cycle From GE Healthcare for $1.05B Cash; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (Reit) (NYSE:PSA) by 200,000 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $466.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 466,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 39,800 shares to 355,800 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 182,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).