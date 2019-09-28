Capital World Investors Upped Its Philip Morris International (PM) Stake; Comerica Bank Decreased Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) as Stock Price Declined

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 4.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 55.76M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38B, up from 51.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 31,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 84,923 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 116,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 760,414 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $177.57 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,117 shares to 76,703 shares, valued at $21.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 16,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,719 activity. Irving Paul H bought $38,691 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Blackrock Inc has 15.85M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Camarda Financial Advisors Lc holds 38 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 76,456 shares. Palouse Mngmt holds 5,485 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 336,340 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. M&T Savings Bank holds 57,394 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 74,893 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.11% or 116,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 922,287 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (The) Cl A by 1.15M shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $67.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability stated it has 8,247 shares. Cullinan Associate, Kentucky-based fund reported 52,202 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 69,200 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.82% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 197,000 shares. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Epoch Partners owns 2.25M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 0.48% or 72,877 shares. Counselors holds 0.61% or 190,143 shares. Schaller Group Inc Inc reported 8,461 shares stake. Comm Bank holds 0.3% or 343,331 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invsts holds 37.54 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.97 million shares.