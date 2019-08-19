Capital World Investors Trimmed Its Position in Yy Cl A Adr (YY) by $508,956; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Holds Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 70,322 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 66,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 3.89M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Yy Inc Cl A Adr (YY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.85M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Yy Inc Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 6.47% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 1.26 million shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

