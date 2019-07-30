Capital World Investors Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) (WY) Lowered as Shares Declined; Hugh Johnson Advisors Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) (WY) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19.39M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.77 million, down from 20.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 1.04M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 3,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 2.06M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 348,600 shares to 2.86M shares, valued at $327.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 16,106 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary Counselling holds 263,161 shares or 29.88% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 23,893 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Corporation In stated it has 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.58% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications holds 1,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. C Worldwide Grp A S has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Tcw Group accumulated 186,900 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 480 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.03% or 79,191 shares. Adirondack has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 23,931 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 shares were bought by Stockfish Devin W, worth $119,640.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.06 million for 35.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.85 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Real Est by 62,636 shares to 82,579 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 46,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV).