Capital World Investors Stake in Intuit (INTU) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Has Cut Newmont Goldcorp C (NEM) Position by $412,528 as Valuation Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 85.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 500,273 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.74M, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $264.46. About 365,384 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation C (NEM) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 10,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 73,334 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 84,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 4.20M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y Com (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7,937 shares to 56,621 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 34,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Commerce has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 7,700 are held by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 94,569 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 282,113 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.13% or 45,657 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 72,723 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 14,743 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 112,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bennicas Associates invested 4.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 304 shares. Investec Asset Management accumulated 1.29M shares. Scheer Rowlett And Assoc Inv Management Limited reported 3.43% stake. Captrust Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp invested in 109,354 shares. 2,534 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 171,464 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 78,892 shares. Bartlett And Limited invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Sands Capital Limited Co invested in 1.75% or 2.25M shares. Pettee Investors has invested 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Fil reported 161,620 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management has invested 2.83% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ls Investment Limited Company stated it has 5,497 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 204,875 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 1,717 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.02% stake. Edgestream Partners Lp invested in 1.01% or 34,105 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc Cl A by 625,209 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $69.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (Reit) (NYSE:SPG) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).