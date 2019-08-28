Capital World Investors Stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) Cut by $238.16 Million; Quanta Svcs (PWR) Shares Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Lowered by $2.41 Million Its Stake

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 984,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9.12M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21B, down from 10.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $293.8. About 4.00 million shares traded or 118.89% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 73.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 65,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 23,927 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 89,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 423,836 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 57,171 shares to 97,371 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 36,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A by 1.28 million shares to 6.60 million shares, valued at $969.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco reported 268 shares. Adirondack Communications reported 1,442 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage invested in 1,424 shares. Nadler Gp holds 1,336 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc holds 1,500 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ser Com Ma holds 0.29% or 2.83 million shares. Creative Planning owns 87,827 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coatue Management Lc holds 0% or 1,534 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd holds 235,157 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.38% or 33,934 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) accumulated 4,634 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.46% or 8,758 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 18.21 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 152 were reported by Jnba Financial Advsr.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.03 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.