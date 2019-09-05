Capital World Investors Raised Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position by $516.96 Million; Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stock Rose While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increased Its Position

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 13.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 83.49 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 billion, up from 70.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 10.80M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $5.5B; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $186.23. About 597,495 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 12.21 million shares to 49.81 million shares, valued at $438.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 560,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Outfront Media Inc (Reit).

