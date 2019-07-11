Capital World Investors Maintains Holding in Visa Cl A (V); Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Stake in General Mls Com (GIS) as Shares Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 32.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 378,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 3.48 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 4.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 29.22M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56B, up from 24.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $409.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 3.32 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc Cl A by 67,000 shares to 5.29M shares, valued at $443.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 416,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92M shares, and cut its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,376 are owned by Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd. Amer Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 10,745 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Cap Ok stated it has 0.96% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd holds 17,163 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Grisanti Mgmt Lc owns 31,948 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.09% or 10,380 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 7,077 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 5,462 shares. Gam Holdg Ag stated it has 278,701 shares. Vulcan Value Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.49% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.71% or 198,858 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 4,786 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bailard owns 69,668 shares. Economic Planning Adv stated it has 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Grp has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:QTS) by 42,898 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $102.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 34,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 6,480 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested in 0.05% or 61,493 shares. Duncker Streett owns 6,812 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 27,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin holds 0.01% or 506,013 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 442,960 shares. Foster And Motley owns 15,194 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,976 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 61,587 shares. First City Cap holds 49,060 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc invested in 16,735 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Company holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 316 shares. Raymond James Financial Service invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 471 were accumulated by First Interstate Bancorp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fortune.com and their article: “Why WeWork Is Raising More Debt Ahead of Its IPO: Term Sheet – Fortune” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.