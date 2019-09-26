Capital World Investors Lowered Its Stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) (EPAY) by $8.77 Million; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holding Maintained by Ares Management Llc

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc (EPAY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 199,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The institutional investor held 3.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.42M, down from 3.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 191,965 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 68,951 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (NYSE:CCL) by 11.89M shares to 39.95 million shares, valued at $1.86B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 151,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes (A Ge Co Cl A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold EPAY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.80 million shares or 0.91% less from 38.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Lc reported 5,281 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 422,004 shares. Kames Cap Pcl holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 570,398 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 177,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 187,895 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Pnc Service Grp Inc reported 7,979 shares. Strs Ohio reported 90,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 67,310 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tcg Bdc Inc by 51,751 shares to 55,708 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Strategic Income Corp by 119,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,400 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

