Capital World Investors Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $159.32 Million; Main Street Research Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lifted by $696,946 as Shares Declined

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131.30M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 128.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 2.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 5,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 71,197 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 66,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.42. About 3.72M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 461,000 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $142.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 221,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.45M shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd Cl A.

