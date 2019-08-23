Capital World Investors Lifted Humana (HUM) Stake by $147.13 Million as Stock Value Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 553,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 billion, up from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.82. About 765,998 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 12/04/2018 – Humana Expands Availability of Value-Based Orthopedic Specialty Care to Improve Patient Experience in Seven Additional States; 22/03/2018 – Humana Releases its 2018 Bold Goal Progress Report: More Healthy Days Achieved, Social Determinants of Health Addressed, and lnvolvement with Local Communities Expanded; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares to 49,708 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 9,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Humana To Provide Medicaid Managed Care for Residents in Louisiana – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,797 are owned by Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn. 71,029 are owned by Eaton Vance. Mason Street Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 19,340 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Co has 2,250 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Quantbot LP has 20,150 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 496,603 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 150 shares. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.11% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Reliance Of Delaware stated it has 945 shares. Ci holds 85,687 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0.03% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Ally Fincl has 0.1% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,000 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 68 shares. Conning accumulated 2,817 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 121,810 shares to 17.28M shares, valued at $3.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).