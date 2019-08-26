Capital World Investors Increases Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Teleflex (TFX) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Decreased Its Position by $6.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 908,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 3.99 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.72 million, up from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 10.36 million shares traded or 15.43% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 70.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 21,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 8,953 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, down from 30,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $357.94. About 235,383 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 9,074 shares. Parthenon Limited, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,400 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,584 shares. Andra Ap reported 13,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Btc Cap Mgmt holds 700 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 1,236 are held by Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd. Macquarie Gru Limited reported 18,240 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 6,379 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fin Inc reported 78 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation reported 425 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 16,254 shares to 24,070 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 57,705 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.07% or 154,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg owns 39,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 18,986 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 34,457 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Canal Insurance owns 0.85% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 70,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ent Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 519,080 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11,604 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 478,287 shares. Jennison Limited Com stated it has 517,514 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 286,857 shares to 13.43M shares, valued at $2.65B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.99M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.