Capital World Investors Increases Holding in Yandex Nv A (YNDX); Parkwood Position in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Lowered by $1.15 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,027 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, down from 72,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 117.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.47 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.21M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares to 51,477 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92B for 38.34 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Namen Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 247,000 shares to 193,015 shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.32M shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.