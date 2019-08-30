Capital World Investors Increases Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ); Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Share Price Rose While Wright Investors Service Lowered Its Stake by $933,795

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 55.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 20,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 16,913 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 37,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.46. About 2.14M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 17/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Battle-royale Mode For Next Call Of Duty — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 89,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4.26 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746.84M, up from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $204.4. About 327,903 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Channing Cap Ltd Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Blair William And Il owns 580,067 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 29,143 shares. 888,665 are held by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company. 400 were accumulated by Optimum Advisors. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 10,960 shares. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 63,790 shares. Conning reported 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Longer Invs Incorporated invested in 2.46% or 45,715 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 10,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 1.25 million shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,842 shares to 8,404 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : ATVI, CBS, BAP, LBRDK, DXC, SYMC, WPM, EQH, TTD, COLD, AQN, GLIBA – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donâ€™t Mess With Canopy Growth Stock Until CGC Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why CGC Stock Needs a Huge Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Not Even Market Leadership Can Slow the Canopy Growth Stock Slide – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Buyers Should Beware Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Watch in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.10M shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $615.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia B Adr (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 332,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).