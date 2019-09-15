Capital World Investors Holds Stake in Carnival Common Paired Stock (CCL); Schneider Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Synovus Financial (SNV)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (CCL) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 11.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 39.95M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 billion, up from 28.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 152,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 132,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 1.37M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 46,930 shares to 675,868 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Invest Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 79,000 shares. Buckingham holds 18,829 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Duff & Phelps Investment Management invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Paragon Cap Ltd owns 4,900 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.12% or 21,209 shares in its portfolio. London Co Of Virginia holds 6.64M shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.25% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Destination Wealth stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Md Sass Investors Services stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 580,875 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Asset One holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 250,982 shares. 63,741 were accumulated by Cap Sarl.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

