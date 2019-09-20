Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Its Yy Cl A Adr (YY) Position by $6.13 Million as Share Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Yy Inc Cl A Adr (YY) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 88,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $157.94 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Yy Inc Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 589,036 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 9,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 50,710 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 60,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.55. About 6.81M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $58.57M for 21.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 117,000 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $98.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 24.71 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Inc holds 27,127 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 211,769 are held by Stewart Patten Limited Com. Duncker Streett & holds 51,292 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 63,936 shares. 2,743 were accumulated by Rh Dinel Counsel. 29,930 were accumulated by Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Com. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,869 shares. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 1,830 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 59,353 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0.08% or 1.88M shares. Sun Life Inc has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 38,611 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc reported 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund has invested 1.15% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 16,654 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

