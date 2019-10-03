Capital World Investors Has Lowered Its Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) Holding by $69.92 Million; Phoenix Investment Adviser Raised Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake by $1.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 204,976 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – TENET SHOULD DO ANOTHER ROUND OF COST-CUTTING: GLENVIEW; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (VALE) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 5.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 51.43M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.21M, down from 56.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Vale Sa On Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 5.73 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL5.11B; 16/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE FIRST-QUARTER IRON-ORE PRODUCTION 82M TONS; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF 2020 BONDS; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Biggest Major Currency Loss Signals Windfall for Iron King Vale; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Vale’s New Dividend Policy Is Credit Positive; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California Employees Retirement owns 129,878 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc accumulated 13,400 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated holds 10,629 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 5,500 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.02% or 270,000 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,556 shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 2,652 shares. Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 0.1% or 17,489 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 52,900 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 168,093 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

