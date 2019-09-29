Capital World Investors Has Lifted Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Position; EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS ORDINARY (KPIFF) Shorts Raised By 109.52%

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) had an increase of 109.52% in short interest. KPIFF’s SI was 4,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 109.52% from 2,100 shares previously. With 56,300 avg volume, 0 days are for EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:KPIFF)’s short sellers to cover KPIFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0773. About 6,040 shares traded. Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPIFF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital World Investors increased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 14,967 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Capital World Investors holds 3.89M shares with $210.66M value, up from 3.88 million last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $7.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 502,764 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Principal Accounting Officer Brian Harding Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “FLIR Introduces M300 Series Marine Cameras – Financial Post” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Acquires Endeavor Robotic for $382M – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Management Ltd Liability accumulated 69,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,840 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% or 115,624 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Spf Beheer Bv reported 1.50 million shares. 7,950 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 98,436 shares. Sei Invests Communication reported 240,605 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 6,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt has 7,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 100,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 17,594 shares. British Columbia Investment Management invested in 0.03% or 63,413 shares.

Capital World Investors decreased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) stake by 2.68M shares to 5.81M valued at $271.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Weyerhaeuser Co (Reit) (NYSE:WY) stake by 15.23 million shares and now owns 4.16M shares. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was reduced too.