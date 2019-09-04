Capital World Investors Has Increased Walmart (WMT) Position; Argent Capital Management Raised Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) as Market Valuation Declined

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.88 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 5.94 million shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 10/04/2018 – WALMART, POSTMATES IN PACT FOR ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY; 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 06/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart completes due diligence for buying stake in Flipkart: Report; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Flipkart Investment Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Deal Closes at 2Q End; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 11/05/2018 – WALMART ACKNOWLEDGES THAT IT VIOLATED FEDERAL LABOR LAW IN PACT; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO, OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES, SUBJECT TO SOME CONSULTATION RIGHTS OF BOARD, FOUNDER

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 55.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 284,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 796,012 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.67 million, up from 511,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.48. About 2.70M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr by 10,717 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.48 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson And Lc reported 59,393 shares. First Financial Bank And Tru Comm Of Newtown accumulated 11,796 shares. First Merchants reported 46,844 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,534 shares. Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Johnson Counsel reported 315,536 shares stake. Martin Tn stated it has 19,134 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Llc accumulated 4,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested in 0.55% or 29,899 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com reported 380,579 shares. Altfest L J has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Peconic Partners Limited Co owns 30,000 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

