Capital World Investors Has Cut Watsco (WSO) Stake by $1.27 Million; Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Position in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $357,591 as Stock Price Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 7,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214.12M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 69.23% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 6,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 162,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.71 million, down from 169,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86B market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is up 2.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 18.27 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.16M shares to 45.66 million shares, valued at $8.81B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (NYSE:CCL) by 11.89 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71M for 12.35 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,421 shares to 238,585 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 147,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Storage Inc.