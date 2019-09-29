Capital World Investors Has Cut Suncor Energy (SU) Holding as Stock Declined; Aristotle Capital Boston Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Cut by $7.20 Million as Market Value Rose

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 3.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 9.50M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.35M, down from 12.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 42,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 229,533 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.62 million, down from 272,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.28 million for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 43,522 shares to 874,175 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) by 9,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.02% or 33,279 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 101,808 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,686 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). 10,039 are held by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Toth Fin Advisory accumulated 5,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Franklin holds 3,444 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation has 3.29% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 38,480 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 2,800 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 1,369 shares. First Republic Inv Inc has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,312 shares.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $918.23M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argenx Se Adr by 17,736 shares to 230,036 shares, valued at $32.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc Cl A by 625,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).