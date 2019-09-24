Capital World Investors Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $1.03 Billion; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Shorts Decreased By 0.97%

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. AZN’s SI was 11.86 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 11.97 million shares previously. With 3.68 million avg volume, 3 days are for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)’s short sellers to cover AZN’s short positions. The SI to Astrazeneca Plc’s float is 0.47%. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 2.87M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – Inovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED LOKELMA (SODIUM ZIRCONIUM CYCLOSILICATE), FORMERLY ZS-9, FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH HYPERKALAEMIA,1; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Week Ahead: Trump-Iran impact to dominate; AstraZeneca results; German GDP

Capital World Investors increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital World Investors acquired 4.23M shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Capital World Investors holds 45.96M shares with $11.21B value, up from 41.73 million last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $213.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $225. About 4.85M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 235 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oak Assoc Limited Oh reported 9,250 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.47% or 6,952 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Partners has 1.55M shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 30,921 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 10.11 million shares. Patten Patten Tn accumulated 48,085 shares or 1.27% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 1.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gm Advisory Gru Inc has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 39,404 shares. Cim Mangement has invested 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 33,685 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment reported 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crawford Counsel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Capital World Investors decreased Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) stake by 608,979 shares to 9.84 million valued at $2.70B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) stake by 11,854 shares and now owns 3.40M shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $263.50’s average target is 17.11% above currents $225 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $285 target.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.