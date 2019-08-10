Capital World Investors Has Boosted Its Stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) by $1.34 Million as Stock Declined; As Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Share Price Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Raised by $1.43 Million Its Holding

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 28,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.56 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 712,797 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 134.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 49,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 85,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 36,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 98,457 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc by 553,300 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $163.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.78M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 18,570 shares to 96,229 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,770 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).