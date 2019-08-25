Capital World Investors Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL); As Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Price Michael F Has Decreased Holding by $707,200

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 4,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7.47M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.18. About 74,337 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official; 25/04/2018 – KAISER-NEW DEFENSE BUDGET, INCREASED DEMAND FROM U.S. ALLIES STRENGTHENS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR F-35 JOINT STRIKE FIGHTER, F/A-18 SUPER HORNET, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 04/05/2018 – Successful Kaiser Permanente Opioid Management Leverages Physician Leadership, Customized EMR and Prevention

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 88,000 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $276.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr by 4.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.

