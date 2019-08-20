Capital World Investors Boosted Sherwin (SHW) Position by $28.08 Million; Stock Value Rose; Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 8,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 619,435 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.95M, up from 611,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 278,277 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 65,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 billion, up from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $525.77. About 295,323 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,949 shares to 208,965 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 22,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Could Correct to the Upside on Better-Than-Feared Results – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) CEO Victor Dodig on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CIBC Q1 reflects capital markets volatility – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “RRSP Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 24,900 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt reported 1.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 7.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 30,573 shares. Capital Ca reported 2,511 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co holds 74,825 shares. Peddock Limited Liability reported 350 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 76 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 4,770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Swiss Natl Bank has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,265 were accumulated by North American.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39,500 shares to 599,000 shares, valued at $50.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 315,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).