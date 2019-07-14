Capital World Investors Boosted Sabre (SABR) Position by $41.31 Million; As United Technologiescorp (UTX) Share Value Rose, Advent International Has Boosted Its Position by $4.48 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.45 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.71 million, up from 6.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 786,229 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 06/03/2018 – AEROMEXICO RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH SABRE TO DRIVE DIGITAL TRANS; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR IN CONTENT DISTRIBUTION PACT W/SABRE; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines successfully migrates Virgin America into their Sabre passenger services system

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23 million, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 514 shares to 21,852 shares, valued at $6.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 195,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Adr (NYSE:TEVA).

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.00M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $836.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

