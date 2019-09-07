Capital World Investors Boosted Its Position in Carnival Common Paired Stock (CCL) by $428.26 Million as Market Value Declined; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Overbrook Management Has Raised Holding by $348,400

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock (CCL) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 8.57 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 28.06 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 19.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Carnival Corp Common Paired Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The hedge fund held 347,077 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 340,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 160,823 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Incorporated holds 4.03M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 506,746 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 277 shares. Janney Llc invested in 0.64% or 242,200 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Group Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 134,778 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Com holds 18,944 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 4,373 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Mercantile invested in 1,240 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 8,564 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Buckingham Management holds 0.81% or 170,120 shares in its portfolio.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 39,500 shares to 599,000 shares, valued at $50.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 658,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

