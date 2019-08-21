Capital Wealth Planning Upped Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 16.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Wealth Planning Llc acquired 6,188 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 44,082 shares with $4.59 million value, up from 37,894 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $298.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 1.90M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It's down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 749 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 894 reduced and sold equity positions in Johnson & Johnson. The funds in our database now own: 1.84 billion shares, up from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Johnson & Johnson in top ten stock positions decreased from 525 to 477 for a decrease of 48. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 837 Increased: 620 New Position: 129.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.43 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, makes, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. The company has market cap of $346.89 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. It has a 21.83 P/E ratio. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSONÂ’S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSONÂ’S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $131.44. About 3.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation holds 100% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson for 13.00 million shares. Independent Franchise Partners Llp owns 7.82 million shares or 12.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 11.9% invested in the company for 25,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc. has invested 11.81% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 483,981 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,118 shares to 30,879 valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) stake by 12,587 shares and now owns 9,740 shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.10% below currents $119.18 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report.