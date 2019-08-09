Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $516,215; As Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Share Price Declined, Dafna Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 123,806 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69M, up from 104,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 251,539 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 23/05/2018 – Sage integrates PayPal to Help Business Builders Get Paid Faster; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 11/05/2018 – Sage Gold Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Report; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: PDUFA Date Set for Dec 19, 2018; 30/04/2018 – LEBARA SAYS NEW CFO OLIVIER SAGE WILL JOIN FROM MID MAY

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,005 shares as the company's stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 19,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.29% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Horrell Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Old Republic Corp has 1.18% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Colonial Tru Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 6,260 shares. 3.38 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 40,793 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 28,233 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department reported 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Numerixs Inv has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 127,233 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.8% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 261,237 are held by Fairfield Bush &. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 98,835 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 327,064 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.21 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.67 million shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 7,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Capital Inc has 0.83% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). First Personal owns 143 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regions Corporation has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 9,324 shares. Pura Vida Invests Lc has invested 0.53% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Rhenman & Prtn Asset Mngmt stated it has 51,639 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 952,068 shares. State Street stated it has 1.05 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management holds 1,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 362 shares.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Sage Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:SAGE) 287% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on July 09, 2019