Capital Wealth Planning Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Lifted by $2.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Bronson Point Management Has Raised Its Visteon Com (VC) Position by $670,000; Market Value Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 401.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 30,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 37,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 6.96 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp Com (VC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 9.65% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 629,368 shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares to 5,430 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,993 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Shares for $195,020 were bought by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

