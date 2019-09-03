Capital Wealth Planning Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Upped by $2.34 Million as Share Value Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined, Raymond James Trust Has Lifted by $401,742 Its Position

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 6,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 96,996 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 90,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 1.20M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 1.39M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STILL NEED TO INCREASE CUSTOMER COUNT IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust (FTSM) by 5,630 shares to 39,770 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,560 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings.