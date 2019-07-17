Capital Wealth Planning Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $435,540; Share Price Rose; Zebra Capital Management Holding in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) Has Boosted by $520,608 as Shares Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $132.78. About 2.89 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fst Amer Fin (FAF) by 70.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,595 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 14,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fst Amer Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 633,685 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,061 shares to 5,716 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,797 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FAF shares while 102 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 90.93 million shares or 2.69% less from 93.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Lc has invested 2.7% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Clearbridge Limited Co stated it has 545,467 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 49,951 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 4,590 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 48,255 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 334,154 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 6,259 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 567,457 shares. Green Square Cap Lc accumulated 9,984 shares. 59,280 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Co. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 20,295 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,826 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 150 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 44,876 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 17,651 shares to 91,479 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,879 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 0.28% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Bancorporation holds 321,270 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com holds 10,749 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 326,188 shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,150 shares. 57,467 are held by Patten Patten Tn. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 1.12% stake. Sanders Capital Limited Liability reported 1.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jag Capital Management Ltd holds 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 16,301 shares. Davis holds 1.27% or 17,672 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.23% or 1.16M shares. Hartford Mgmt Com holds 183,667 shares. Mawer Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.27 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Qs Ltd Liability Com has 171,241 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

