Capital Wealth Planning Raised Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $415,877 as Shares Declined; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Has Upped by $105.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 88.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 5,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 11,517 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 6,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.19M shares traded or 116.11% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 7556.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.62M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: BREAKING: @Delta Flight 64 is making an emergency return to Atlanta after departing for Rome Italy due to an; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 29/03/2018 – ABC7 News: Breaking: Large medical response to San Jose Airport for a Delta Airlines flight that just landed; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 4,916 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 0.18% or 54,471 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 72,654 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP accumulated 18,375 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 40,816 are owned by Covington. Uss Investment Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 462,297 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.16% stake. 31,863 are held by Argent Trust. Bath Savings Tru stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc owns 3,644 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Central Bank & owns 2,331 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 17,329 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 72,768 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Leisure Mngmt holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 11,405 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles as Attack on Saudi Hits Oil Supply – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – General Motors, Airlines Fall Premarket, Energy Stocks Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Delta on watch after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.28% stake. Capital Advsr Ok accumulated 234,686 shares. Reaves W H And Company holds 829,402 shares. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 8,096 shares. 12,637 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has 148,114 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 8,273 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 164,772 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 6,140 shares. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Blackrock Inc owns 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 34.18 million shares. New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc owns 18,409 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.76% or 204,599 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70 million shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $89.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.