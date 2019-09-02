Capital Wealth Planning Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted Holding by $29.57 Million as Share Value Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 315.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 292,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 385,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 92,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $93.68. About 1.70 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares to 5,430 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,355 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

