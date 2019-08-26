Capital Wealth Planning Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lowered by $1.44 Million as Shares Declined; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Increased Its Holding by $388,000

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 177,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $699.55M market cap company. The stock increased 6.55% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 1.25 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO REAFFIRMS YR REV, ADJ EBITDA, ADJ EPS VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 24/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group forecast; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – LITIGATION WAS FILED IN OCTOBER 2017 BY CO’S UNITS; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio Of Generic Products From Endo International; 27/04/2018 – Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum For The Investigational Treatment Of Cellulite To Be Featured During The Hot Topics; 22/05/2018 – INSYS THERAPEUTICS – PANEL CONVENED BY U.S. FDA VOTED NOT TO RECOMMEND APPROVAL OF CO’S NDA FOR A BUPRENORPHINE SUBLINGUAL SPRAY; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 966,077 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 171,576 shares. Ameritas Invest reported 0.01% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Northeast Consultants holds 0.04% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) or 43,455 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,200 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 123,058 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 36,642 shares. Principal Fincl holds 1.76M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 6.17 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). D E Shaw & reported 1.76M shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 50,737 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 135,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.01% or 42,000 shares.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 14,000 shares to 104,590 shares, valued at $6.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,591 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,764 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 182,914 shares. Chilton Management Limited holds 183,482 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 75,206 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability invested in 0.49% or 308,268 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 150,462 shares stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alethea Cap Lc accumulated 4,500 shares. Verity And Verity Lc, South Carolina-based fund reported 132,258 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc stated it has 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wealthquest holds 15,635 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. First American Fincl Bank owns 119,019 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.2% or 5,816 shares in its portfolio.

