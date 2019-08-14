Capital Wealth Planning Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Valuation Rose While King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 5,585 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 7,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 1.15M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER EARLY-WEEK CASH PRICES, PRESSURE FROM OUTSIDE MARKETS – TRADE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Libor exposures larger than thought at $200 trillion -ARRC; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 09/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $177 FROM $170; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 04/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – NEX GROUP PLC; 28/03/2018 – CME clinches Spencer’s Nex in deal to shakeup $500bn Treasuries market; 11/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SAG OVER 1 PCT FOLLOWING LATE THURSDAY’S WEAKER CASH PRICES, FUNDS ROLL OUT OF JUNE INTO BACK MONTHS – TRADE

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 6.00M shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,748 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 0.06% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,795 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.42% stake. Kempen Capital Nv owns 228 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited owns 11,925 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,435 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 151,349 shares. 476 were accumulated by Moody Bancorp Tru Division. Menora Mivtachim owns 319,360 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 33,182 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 184,935 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 46,657 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 2,975 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).