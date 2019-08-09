Capital Wealth Planning Maintains Holding in Merck & Co (MRK); Longwood Capital Partners Increased Its Position in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) as Valuation Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 401.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 30,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 37,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.62. About 4.78 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 16/04/2018 – Dow rises nearly 200 points after Syria fears ease, Merck gains; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 17/05/2018 – GERMAN GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR MERCK KGAA’S MAVENCLAD; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Results roll in from Akzo Nobel, Merck, Uniper; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $422.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 315,529 shares traded or 19.07% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) by 345,500 shares to 41,667 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares to 28,951 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,585 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.