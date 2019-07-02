Capital Wealth Planning Lifted Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $2.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Holding by $16.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.3. About 2.69M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 60.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 116,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 193,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 335,665 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 10.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,100 shares to 15,384 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,951 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cable One Inc by 1,104 shares to 17,368 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 41,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 44.29 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.