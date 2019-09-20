Capital Wealth Planning Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $56.77 Million; Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shares Declined While Invesco LTD Has Upped Stake

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 102.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 819,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64M, up from 796,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.60M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 854,236 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q REV. $577.3M, EST. $504.0M; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1174.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 457,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 496,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.82 million, up from 38,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 9.00 million shares traded or 61.64% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co holds 24,397 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 51,906 shares. Hartford Financial Management reported 1.5% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cap Advsr Inc Ok owns 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 11,889 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0.36% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability has 3,157 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt invested 3.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barbara Oil accumulated 0.57% or 8,000 shares. Murphy Cap Management Inc reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Waddell Reed Finance accumulated 0.26% or 842,466 shares. 272,532 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 27,041 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 606,373 shares to 554,362 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 646,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse High Yld Bnd F (DHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold REGI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.16% more from 41.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century accumulated 21,940 shares. Sei Invs reported 26,792 shares. Carlson Lp has 292,968 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 22,689 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi reported 1,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The accumulated 23,300 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd owns 50,261 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 17,772 shares. Stone Ridge Asset owns 38,346 shares. 5.97 million are held by Blackrock. Nordea Mngmt reported 0.01% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Advisory Ser Ltd Llc owns 1 shares.