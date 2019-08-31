Capital Wealth Planning Increases Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD); Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 92,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 346,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 438,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis reported 666,495 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. California-based West Coast Lc has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 6,669 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Freestone Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 4,078 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 1,123 shares. Hills National Bank And Trust reported 30,944 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.88% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Barnett & Communication Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Family Management Corporation has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 20,586 are owned by Fairfield Bush &. Whalerock Point Ltd holds 3.61% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 29,055 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 610,488 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Clark Capital Group accumulated 10,312 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18,685 shares to 5,430 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,993 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 172,117 shares to 668,993 shares, valued at $7.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.