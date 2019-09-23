Capital Wealth Planning Increased Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.39 Million; Abiomed (ABMD) Position Has Upped by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 53.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 18,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 52,615 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, up from 34,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.17. About 2.21M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 11,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 196,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.23 million, up from 185,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $185.9. About 200,597 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 92,413 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 7,000 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 35,403 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 1,503 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Charles Schwab Invest has 185,138 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 133,748 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Security Natl invested in 400 shares. 1,235 were reported by Howe & Rusling. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 1,791 shares. 1,756 were accumulated by Cambridge Incorporated. Financial Architects owns 800 shares. Redwood Invs Lc holds 5,699 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 128,106 shares to 311,262 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 66,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

