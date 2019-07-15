Capital Wealth Planning Increased Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $643,552 as Shares Rose; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Rose, Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 23,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 134,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 2.41 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 1.45M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 142,769 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Seabridge Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parthenon Ltd Liability Co owns 165,483 shares. Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 25,287 shares. Conestoga Cap Llc invested in 3,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.91M shares. 2,896 are held by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Llc. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,489 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company accumulated 72,005 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,663 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 61,500 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. 7,756 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 73,058 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) by 12,587 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,993 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. 9,910 shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh, worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock or 29,621 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Caterpillar, Roper Technologies, Cisco Systems, Amtech Systems and Intuit – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Signal Says Buy The Dip on this Blue Chip – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Rech Management has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bellecapital Intl Limited holds 3.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 97,613 shares. Founders Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.14% or 57,569 shares. Hwg Holdg Lp owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54 shares. Sei invested in 2.35 million shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.07 million shares. Stanley stated it has 73,154 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 116,808 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsr holds 20,437 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2,600 shares. Paradigm Fin Advisors Limited Com stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited holds 531,629 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 705,221 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 595,470 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 5.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares to 473,862 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB) by 10,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.