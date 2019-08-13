Capital Wealth Planning Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Increased by $435,540 as Stock Price Rose; As Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tensile Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $9.26 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 257,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.69M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 1.92 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 4Q Adj EPS $1.22; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: 2018 GROSS MARGIN EXPECTED TO `SLIGHTLY’ DECLINE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKS); 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 4Q CALL HAS BEGUN

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 3,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 7,170 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $879,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 2.64 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Intl Ca reported 4,396 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com has 1.40 million shares. Murphy invested in 48,952 shares. Hemenway Lc has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Com Oh owns 14,356 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communication Inc stated it has 1,150 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cape Ann State Bank invested in 2.35% or 16,113 shares. Pitcairn reported 8,476 shares stake. Srb reported 6,263 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Comm holds 347,081 shares. Moors & Cabot has 1.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 65,331 were reported by Wallington Asset Management Lc. 78,108 were accumulated by Webster Financial Bank N A. Tru Co Of Virginia Va invested 1.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo’s Growth Buckets: A Strategist’s View – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 16,570 shares to 28,951 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,355 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.39 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.39M shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 29,512 shares. Moreover, Convergence Invest Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 6,952 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 70,935 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 278,916 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Boston Partners invested in 1.85 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 119,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,113 shares. Westpac stated it has 13,890 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.25 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has 0.18% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 144,432 shares.