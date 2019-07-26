Capital Wealth Planning Holding in American Express Co (AXP) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Robertson Opportunity Capital Stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 6.19M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 55.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 3.64M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 95,865 shares to 150,865 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

